Analysts Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.09. Rapid7 posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

RPD traded down $5.13 on Monday, hitting $73.10. 1,079,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,703. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average is $110.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

