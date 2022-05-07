Analysts Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will announce $206.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $204.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $207.50 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $211.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $860.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $850.85 million to $870.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.53%.

RBBN has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 15,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,485,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 138,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,896 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBBN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 211,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,625. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

