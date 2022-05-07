Analysts Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $437.31 Million

Analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to announce $437.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.45 million and the highest is $511.10 million. Sunrun posted sales of $401.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.79.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $29,052.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,347 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.5% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,330,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828,799. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

