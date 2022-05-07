Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the lowest is $1.47. Travelers Companies posted earnings of $3.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $13.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $15.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $17.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

TRV opened at $171.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.20. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

