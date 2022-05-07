Analysts Expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Welltower reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

WELL traded down $1.54 on Monday, hitting $88.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,394. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 113.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 53.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at $2,535,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,248,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,709,000 after buying an additional 90,393 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

