Analysts’ New Coverage for May 7th (AKBA, CETX, DRRX, ESBA, FSTR, GAIA, OTIC, TBNK, TRVN, UAMY)

Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, May 7th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

