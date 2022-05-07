Analysts Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target at $53.33

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APEMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aperam from €66.00 ($69.47) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aperam from €65.00 ($68.42) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. Aperam has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.89.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Aperam will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

About Aperam (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.