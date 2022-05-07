Analysts Set Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Target Price at $90.00

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Brenntag from €100.00 ($105.26) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

BNTGY traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 197,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,118. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.