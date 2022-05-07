Analysts Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target at $16.20

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Grifols from €21.60 ($22.74) to €21.40 ($22.53) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GRFS opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. Grifols has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 34.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.7% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,810,000 after buying an additional 1,064,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,485,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 227,276 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

