Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Target Price at $124.40

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Benchmark started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at $310,563,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,254,771 shares of company stock valued at $138,629,658 in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.51. 5,398,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,460. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.39.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

