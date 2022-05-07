Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Target Price at $124.40

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.40.
Several analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Benchmark started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at $310,563,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,254,771 shares of company stock valued at $138,629,658 in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.51. 5,398,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,460. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.39.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.