Analysts Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) PT at $24.67

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $206,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,550 and have sold 523,062 shares worth $7,435,589. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZR opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 21.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $26.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

