Analysts Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Target Price at $28.44

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLNK. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MeridianLink stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MeridianLink were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 100,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,878. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

