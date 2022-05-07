Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target at $151.25

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,567,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.68. 21,346,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,467,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

