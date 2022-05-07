Analysts Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) PT at $22.93

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. 2,795,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,647. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. SLM has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.22.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $54,917,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,952,000 after buying an additional 2,021,850 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in SLM by 221.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in SLM by 16.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,738 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in SLM by 87.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,960,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

