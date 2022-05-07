Analysts Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) PT at $73.25

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.47. 3,099,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,606. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -130.12 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $62,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after buying an additional 920,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,299,000 after buying an additional 813,826 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after buying an additional 665,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

