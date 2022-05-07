Analysts Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Price Target at $21.20

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,584,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 644,832 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 949.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 476,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 431,460 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,643,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.