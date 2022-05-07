Analysts Set Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Target Price at $32.13

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.80 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,270 and sold 127,326 shares valued at $4,043,954. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 79.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 123.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 162,250 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $29.72. 1,510,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

