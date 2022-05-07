Analysts Set Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Price Target at €167.36

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €170.20 ($179.16).

Several research firms recently weighed in on WCH. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($189.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($163.16) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €197.00 ($207.37) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

ETR:WCH traded down €1.05 ($1.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €159.15 ($167.53). The company had a trading volume of 62,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €154.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €146.90. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €116.65 ($122.79) and a 52 week high of €177.75 ($187.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

