Analysts Set Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Price Target at $68.67

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AUY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,839,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,728,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

