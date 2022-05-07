Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) PT at $32.67

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Knott David M bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 713.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zymeworks by 60.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $39.41.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 794.01% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

