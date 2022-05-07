Analyzing Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -216.05% N/A -54.26% Tucows 1.11% 3.01% 0.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond Commerce and Tucows, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tucows has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Tucows’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tucows is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Tucows’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 1.10 -$9.16 million N/A N/A Tucows $304.34 million 1.78 $3.36 million $0.32 157.50

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 4.04, indicating that its share price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tucows beats Beyond Commerce on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce (Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Tucows (Get Rating)

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers. The Mobile Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services. The Domain Services segment provides wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

