AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) will post ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.47). AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3,850%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($3.41). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 143.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANAB. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

ANAB stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. 368,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,423. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $639.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AnaptysBio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $161,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

