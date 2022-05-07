Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,678.57.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($57.46) to GBX 4,200 ($52.47) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($49.97) to GBX 4,300 ($53.72) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NGLOY stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 327,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,074. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

