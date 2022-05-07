ANON 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, ANON has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $51,909.72 and $4.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 83.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.61 or 0.00265596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013968 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,977.90 or 0.99944462 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00214612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.