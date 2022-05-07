AnRKey X Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $65,321.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 82.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.00307613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00205308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.00479465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00039435 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,456.38 or 1.98128878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,519,279 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

