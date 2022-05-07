ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.53-7.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.005-2.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.46-1.64 EPS.
Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $11.08 on Friday, hitting $261.59. The stock had a trading volume of 681,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.83 and a 200 day moving average of $344.32. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.28.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ANSYS by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANSYS (ANSS)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.