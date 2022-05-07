Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Antero Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $83,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 2,566,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 2.70. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.44%.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.