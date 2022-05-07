Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) EVP Joshua Minix Buys 548 Shares

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) EVP Joshua Minix purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.54 per share, for a total transaction of $24,955.92. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $24,955.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,150,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

