Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Apollo Global Management has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

NYSE APO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.97. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $49.64 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,386 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 26,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.72.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

