Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded by TheStreet

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.72.

APO opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $49.64 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

