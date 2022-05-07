Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Earnings Results

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock remained flat at $$16.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 211.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

