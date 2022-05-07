Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. 305,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.24.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

