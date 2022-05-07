Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Down 3.6%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 122,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 364,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLT. Barclays cut their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $48.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,729 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 834,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 611,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.