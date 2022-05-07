Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Trading Up 2.5%

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 26.86 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.65 ($0.33). Approximately 30,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 312,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.32).

The company has a market capitalization of £47.98 million and a P/E ratio of 11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 24.78.

Appreciate Group Company Profile (LON:APP)

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site; and corporate gift card that offers a range of VIP experiences and group travel deals for corporate customers.

