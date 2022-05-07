Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

APTV has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.65.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, reaching $101.84. 2,474,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $545,022,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $317,360,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $161,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.