Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.91 Million

Analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.09 million. Aquestive Therapeutics reported sales of $15.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $51.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.53 million to $55.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $73.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQST shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. 313,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,954. The company has a market cap of $50.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.41. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

