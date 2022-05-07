Aquila Investment Management LLC Takes $901,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 299,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 80,021 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,480,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $129.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

