Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 205,225.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,254 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Aramark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aramark by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000.

ARMK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,504. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 255.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on ARMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

