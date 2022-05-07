Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on May 31st

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Arbor Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Arbor Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 79.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

NYSE:ABR opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.20. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The business had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $43,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after purchasing an additional 183,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 702,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

