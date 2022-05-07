Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ABR opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.71. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 38.20 and a quick ratio of 38.20.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Green bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.