ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.36%.

ARC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.61. 158,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.40. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $155.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 160.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 78,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

