ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 15th

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.12.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.73.

About ARC Resources (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.