ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Lowered to C$24.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.73.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$18.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.12.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

