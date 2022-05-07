Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARDX. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ardelyx from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.84.

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.81. 3,245,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 76,279 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ardelyx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

