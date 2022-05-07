argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $375.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($357.89) to €350.00 ($368.42) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $316.43 on Tuesday. argenx has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $356.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.56 and a 200-day moving average of $300.85.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 75.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of argenx by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

