Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Argo Group International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Argo Group International has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Argo Group International to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

ARGO stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.