Argus Downgrades Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to Hold

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

TWTR stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 216.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,571 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,565,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

