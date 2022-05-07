Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Lowered to C$61.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.63.

ATZAF traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,049. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

