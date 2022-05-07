Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Shares Down 1.7%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.68 and last traded at C$5.85. 463,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 240,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.95.
The company has a market cap of C$640.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.75.
Arizona Metals Company Profile (CVE:AMC)
Further Reading
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.