Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Arko stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.96. 554,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,577. The company has a market cap of $978.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Arko has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Arko’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,868,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,233,000 after acquiring an additional 215,421 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 5,782.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 145,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 329.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44,480 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,259 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

